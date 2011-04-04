Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    O'Neill

    THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

    SHO9565BK/28
    O'Neill
    Overall Rating / 5
    O'Neill
    • Tuned for deep bass Tuned for deep bass Tuned for deep bass
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      O'Neill THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

      SHO9565BK/28
      Overall Rating / 5

      Built to Stretch

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan
      • Be immersed in beats with over-ear isolating cushions
      • Cable quick release to prevent breakage
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      O'Neill THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

      Built to Stretch

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan
      • Be immersed in beats with over-ear isolating cushions
      • Cable quick release to prevent breakage
      See all benefits

      Built to Stretch

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan
      • Be immersed in beats with over-ear isolating cushions
      • Cable quick release to prevent breakage
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      O'Neill THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

      Built to Stretch

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan
      • Be immersed in beats with over-ear isolating cushions
      • Cable quick release to prevent breakage
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all On-ear

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

        THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

        Total:

        Tuned for deep bass

        Soft isolating cushions seal in your music so you can experience the highs and lows of the ultimate listening Journey. The flexible TR90 headband is built to brave conditions that other headphones would shy away from.

        Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass

        Rock out to high quality tunes on the go with dynamic 40mm drivers that deliver crystal clear sound coupled with thumping bass.

        Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control

        Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.

        L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

        Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.

        Be immersed in beats with over-ear isolating cushions

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with over-ear sound isolating cushions. Not only will you enjoy long lasting comfort, these cushions help you hear and enjoy every sonic detail of your favorite tunes.

        Cable quick release to prevent breakage

        Never worry about catching your cables again. A cable release, inspired by the latest in ski tech, instantly disconnects the cable from the headband when it gets caught. Just reconnect it to keep the your music rolling.

        Self-adjusting inner headband dissipates pressure and heat

        Stay cool and comfortable with the cleverly constructed, stretchy and lightweight inner headband. Keep your headphones snugly in place no matter how long you wear them.

        Ultra soft leather ear cushions for long time wearing

        Ultra-soft leather ear cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely, creating a perfect seal that is so comfortable you might forget you have headphones on.

        Super stretchy and tough TR55 headband

        Twist, stretch and bend the headband without breaking it. Constructed from a high grade nylon TR55 super stretch polymer, these headphones are extremely tough, flexible and ready to stay by your side wherever life takes you.

        Ultra tough, tangle-free fabric cable

        Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Singled-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          *Track control compatible with
          iPhone 3GS, iPhone4
          Cable Connection
          single-sided cable
          Remote and mic compatilbe with
          Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.81  kg
          Height
          21.4  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.51  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.3  kg
          Width
          24.2  cm
          Gross weight
          3.99  lb
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 21331 6
          Height
          8.4  inch
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Nett weight
          1.124  lb
          Tare weight
          2.866  lb
          Width
          9.5  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.51  kg
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.17  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Tare weight
          0.34  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Gross weight
          1.124  lb
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Nett weight
          0.375  lb
          Tare weight
          0.75  lb
          UPC
          6 09585 21331 9
          Width
          7.7  inch

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • iPhone In Line Mic and Remote
        • quick release

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.