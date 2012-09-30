Search terms
THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic
Rock out to high quality tunes on the go with dynamic 40mm drivers that deliver crystal clear sound coupled with thumping bass.
Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.
Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.
Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with over-ear sound isolating cushions. Not only will you enjoy long lasting comfort, these cushions help you hear and enjoy every sonic detail of your favorite tunes.
Never worry about catching your cables again. A cable release, inspired by the latest in ski tech, instantly disconnects the cable from the headband when it gets caught. Just reconnect it to keep the your music rolling.
Stay cool and comfortable with the cleverly constructed, stretchy and lightweight inner headband. Keep your headphones snugly in place no matter how long you wear them.
Ultra-soft leather ear cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely, creating a perfect seal that is so comfortable you might forget you have headphones on.
Twist, stretch and bend the headband without breaking it. Constructed from a high grade nylon TR55 super stretch polymer, these headphones are extremely tough, flexible and ready to stay by your side wherever life takes you.
Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions