    Headphones

    O'Neill

    THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

    SHO9565WT/28
    O'Neill
    O'Neill
      O'Neill THE STRETCH headband headphone with mic

      SHO9565WT/28
      Flexible and tough

      • Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass
      • Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control
      • L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan
      • Be immersed in beats with over-ear isolating cushions
      • Cable quick release to prevent breakage
        The Stretch

        The auto-fitting Stretch sets a new standard for durable high-def sound on the go. These robust bad boys are both super-flexible and super tough, while deluxe cushioning ensures 5-star comfort.

        Dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass

        Rock out to high quality tunes on the go with dynamic 40mm drivers that deliver crystal clear sound coupled with thumping bass.

        Jump from music to calls using built-in mic & remote control

        Jump between music and calls with a flick of your finger using the built-in microphone and remote control. It makes staying connected with your music, and the people who matter, a breeze.

        L-shaped connector enhances cable durability and lifespan

        Enjoy music for longer with a reinforced L-shaped cable connector that makes these headphones more durable and longer lasting.

        Be immersed in beats with over-ear isolating cushions

        Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with over-ear sound isolating cushions. Not only will you enjoy long lasting comfort, these cushions help you hear and enjoy every sonic detail of your favorite tunes.

        Cable quick release to prevent breakage

        Never worry about catching your cables again. A cable release, inspired by the latest in ski tech, instantly disconnects the cable from the headband when it gets caught. Just reconnect it to keep the your music rolling.

        Self-adjusting inner headband dissipates pressure and heat

        Stay cool and comfortable with the cleverly constructed, stretchy and lightweight inner headband. Keep your headphones snugly in place no matter how long you wear them.

        Ultra soft leather ear cushions for long time wearing

        Ultra-soft leather ear cushions hug the contours of your ears comfortably and securely, creating a perfect seal that is so comfortable you might forget you have headphones on.

        Super stretchy and tough TR55 headband

        Twist, stretch and bend the headband without breaking it. Constructed from a high grade nylon TR55 super stretch polymer, these headphones are extremely tough, flexible and ready to stay by your side wherever life takes you.

        Ultra tough, tangle-free fabric cable

        Live your life the way you want without worrying about your cable. This tough tangle-free fabric cable will hold up to anything your active lifestyle can throw at them.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Frequency response
          12 - 24 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Singled-sided cable
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Remote and mic compatilbe with
          Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, Sony Ericsson
          *Track control compatible with
          iPhone 3GS, iPhone4

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          UPC
          6 09585 22894 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          9  cm
          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Gross weight
          0.5  kg
          Gross weight
          1.102  lb
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Nett weight
          0.16  kg
          Nett weight
          0.353  lb
          Tare weight
          0.749  lb
          Tare weight
          0.34  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.968  lb
          Gross weight
          1.8  kg
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 22894 5
          Height
          8.4  inch
          Height
          21.4  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Length
          11.6  inch
          Nett weight
          0.48  kg
          Nett weight
          1.058  lb
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.32  kg
          Tare weight
          2.91  lb
          Width
          9.5  inch
          Width
          24.2  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.5  inch
          Depth
          9  cm
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Height
          8.5  inch
          Weight
          0.15  kg
          Weight
          0.331  lb
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Width
          19.5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

