Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Headphones

    Earhook Headset

    SHS8105A/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Precise fit Precise fit Precise fit
      -{discount-value}

      Earhook Headset

      SHS8105A/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Precise fit

      Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable earhooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium quality sound. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Earhook Headset

      Precise fit

      Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable earhooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium quality sound. See all benefits

      Precise fit

      Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable earhooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium quality sound. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Earhook Headset

      Precise fit

      Enjoy great sound in supreme comfort with these headphones. These rotatable earhooks adjust to your ears for a soft but highly secure fit. The choice of three cap sizes ensures a perfect seal to enhance the premium quality sound. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Earhook Headset

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Precise fit

        Powerful speakers for listening pleasure

        • Black
        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Integrated microphone & call button

        Integrated microphone & call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Anti-tug design for an extra secure fit

        Thanks to it's unique design no matter what activities you participate in these headphones will remain securely and comfortably inside your ears. When the cable is pulled they grip tighter.

        Flexible rubber earhooks for a comfortable and secure fit

        The rubber earhooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.

        Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

        The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favorite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

        Turbo Bass gives you superb deep and dynamic bass tones

        The unique bass wave design 'turbo-charges' the low tones by directing them towards your ears. The result is a fantastic realistic and a more involved experience.

        Ultra small efficient driver for perfect fit, perfect sound

        This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

        Personalize your sound and button via Philips Headset App

        Download the Philips Headset App to personalize the sound of your headset as well as the remote to Answer/ End call, Play/ Pause music, Adjust volume +/-, and Change tracks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          1,2  cm
          Width
          0,5  inch
          Height
          4,8  cm
          Height
          1,9  inch
          Depth
          2,3  cm
          Depth
          0,9  inch
          Weight
          0,02  kg
          Weight
          0,044  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Height
          17,2  cm
          Height
          6,8  inch
          Width
          9,5  cm
          Width
          3,7  inch
          Depth
          3  cm
          Depth
          1,2  inch
          Nett weight
          0,02  kg
          Nett weight
          0,044  lb
          Gross weight
          0,056  kg
          Gross weight
          0,123  lb
          Tare weight
          0,036  kg
          Tare weight
          0,079  lb
          EAN
          69 23410 71527 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18,5  cm
          Length
          7,3  inch
          Width
          10,5  cm
          Width
          4,1  inch
          Height
          10,4  cm
          Height
          4,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,06  kg
          Nett weight
          0,132  lb
          Gross weight
          0,208  kg
          Gross weight
          0,458  lb
          Tare weight
          0,148  kg
          Tare weight
          0,326  lb
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71527 3
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          39,2  cm
          Length
          15,4  inch
          Width
          23,2  cm
          Width
          9,1  inch
          Height
          25  cm
          Height
          9,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,48  kg
          Nett weight
          1,058  lb
          Gross weight
          2,234  kg
          Gross weight
          4,925  lb
          Tare weight
          1,754  kg
          Tare weight
          3,867  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71527 6
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          19 - 22000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips