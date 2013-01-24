Home
    Headphones

    Wireless Headphone

    TAKH402PK/00
    Shine like a star
      NULL Wireless Headphone

      TAKH402PK/00
      • 20 hours play time. No wires, no tangles
      • 32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound
      • Comfort ear and headband cushions. Perfect for young ears
      • Customizable ear cups. Stickers included
      • Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage
        Shine like a star

        Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights.

        20 hours play time. No wires, no tangles

        From trips away to a week's worth of screen time-kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.

        32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

        Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        Comfort ear and headband cushions. Perfect for young ears

        Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.

        Customizable ear cups. Stickers included

        There's even a set of stickers included, so children can decorate these headphones however they like!

        Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

        These wireless on-ear children's headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

        Flexible, adjustable headband. Twist it, bend it

        The strong, flexible headband adjusts easily and is tough enough to withstand being thrown in a backpack or dropped on the floor. It can even be twisted hard without breaking. Whatever the kids get up to, their headphones will stay in one piece.

        LED light panels in the ear cups

        The ear cups feature LED panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

        One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        User friendly button control

        User friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track, or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.

        Volume limited to 85 dB

        You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10m  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Design

          Color
          Pink

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Standby time
          800 hrs
          Talk time
          20 hrs
          Music play time
          20  hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32mm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          95dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          20  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.215  kg
          Nett weight
          0.123  kg
          Tare weight
          0.092  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10094 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          23.5  cm
          Width
          19.6  cm
          Height
          16.1  cm
          Gross weight
          0.796  kg
          Nett weight
          0.369  kg
          Tare weight
          0.427  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10094 4

        • Dimensions

          Headband arc length
          300 - 360 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          3.5 x 15 x 16 cm
          Product weight
          0.114  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20039 5

