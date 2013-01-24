Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    NULL

    Headphones with mic

    TAUE101BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Bass Sound Bass Sound Bass Sound
      -{discount-value}

      NULL Headphones with mic

      TAUE101BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
      • Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
      • This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal
      • Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
      • In-line mic and pick up button for easy conversation
      See all benefits

      NULL Headphones with mic

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
      • Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
      • This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal
      • Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
      • In-line mic and pick up button for easy conversation
      See all benefits

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
      • Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
      • This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal
      • Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
      • In-line mic and pick up button for easy conversation
      See all benefits

      NULL Headphones with mic

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
      • Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
      • This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal
      • Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
      • In-line mic and pick up button for easy conversation
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        NULL

        NULL

        Headphones with mic

        Total:

        Bass Sound

        With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
        14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

        14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

        Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

        Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

        The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

        Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2  m

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          5  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          14.2  mm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.55  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10058 3
          Height
          11.7  cm
          Length
          31  cm
          Nett weight
          1.44  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.11  kg
          Width
          16.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          6.8  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10058 6
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          34.7  cm
          Nett weight
          5.76  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          96
          Tare weight
          1.04  kg
          Width
          32.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10058 9
          Gross weight
          0.0757  kg
          Height
          17.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.06  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.0157  kg
          Width
          5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          2.1  cm
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Weight
          0.0654  kg
          Width
          4.9  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20035 7

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            *

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.