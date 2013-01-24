  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume shipping after 6 July.

    How to descale my Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine

    Descaling your Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.

    Before you start the descaling cycle

    • The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
    • Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end
    • Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier

    Before you start:

    • Empty the drip tray
    • Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water upto the min. level
    • Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
    • Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed)

