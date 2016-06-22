Mobile Privacy Notice

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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Notice: this link redirects you to materials from a Philips affiliate located outside of Canada, and the materials are only available in English. Please click below to CONTINUE.

Avis: ce lien vous redirige vers des documents provenant d'une société affiliée de Philips située à l'extérieur du Canada, et ces documents ne sont disponibles qu'en anglais. Veuillez cliquer ci-dessous pour CONTINUER.

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En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site officiel de Philips Électronique Ltée . (« Philips »). Les liens vers des sites Web de tiers qui peuvent apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucune façon une affiliation ou un soutien aux renseignements fournis sur ces sites Web. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ni n’offre aucune garantie de quelque nature que ce soit en ce qui concerne les sites Web de tiers ou les renseignements qu’ils contiennent.

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You are about to visit a Philips global content page

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This link redirects you to materials from a Philips affiliate located outside of Canada, and the materials are only available in English. Please click below to CONTINUE. If you require any further information or wish to speak to a live agent, please contact us at 1-800-567-1080.

Avis : Ce lien vous redirige vers des documents provenant d’une société affiliée de Philips située à l’extérieur du Canada, et ces documents ne sont disponibles qu’en anglais. Veuillez cliquer ci-dessous pour CONTINUER. Si vous avez besoin de plus d’informations ou souhaitez parler à un agent, veuillez nous contacter au 1-800-567-1080.

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