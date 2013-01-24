Page d'accueil
Philips – Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d’accueil

Critères de recherche

    Certains documents sont créés au Siège de Philips et de ce fait ne sont disponibles qu’en Anglais pour l’instant. Veuillez nous en excuser.
     
    For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
    COVID-19

    Products & services

    Questions? Contact your Philips representative or call us at 1-800-567-1080

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    support icon

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    covid

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound

    Equipment maintenance services

    Create non-critical service cases 24/7

     

    The Philips Customer Services Portal is an online application empowering you to manage a wide range for service needs, at an individual product level, at a service event level, at a facility level, at a contract level and more.

    Login in to the Portal
    No account yet?
    Create an account

    Improve and maintain peak operating performance

     

    Philips Remote Services can help reduce equipment downtime with predictive maintenance, alert response and 24/7 proactive monitoring. Access the remote technical, clinical and educational services you need to maintain and improve peak operating performance for your equipment, support and train your staff.

    Nurse helping with covid

    Professional services for COVID-19 response
    Supporting hospitals and patients during COVID-19

    Download solutions overview

    Consulting services

    transforming analytical data
    hts consulting services
    data analytics consulting services

    Include COVID-19 specific data in custom analytic performance dashboards

     

    Custom analytic performance dashboards provide data-driven insights on patient metrics and trends and can include COVID-19 specific data such as patients presenting with symptoms, confirmed diagnosis, patient origin mapping, and trends.

    Philips has decades of expertise in disaster preparedness, site reconfiguration, clinical process optimization, patient flow, technology advisory and system integration, and overall care delivery.

    Services include consulting and analytics dashboards and can be provided onsite, travel permitting, and many can be delivered remotely.

    Field service engineering

    Flexible RightFit service contracts that adapt to meet changing business needs

     

    Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed so that imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices can be used to their utmost efficiency. Our RightFit agreements are tailored to deliver the support you need to achieve clinical, operational and financial goals.

    Our service engineers can deliver service which is compliant with your site access guidelines and carry our own Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).  We can help guide you through even short-term challenges.

    Clinical education services for COVID-19

    Access virtual and onsite education to help manage COVID-19 patients.

     

    We create and publish webinars with COVID-19 specific content regularly, please check back for updates.

    • Virtual Webinars
    • Virtual product training and symposiums
    • Onsite product adoption and clinical education services to support implementations and go-lives

    Supporting hospitals and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic

    We're with you

    organized

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    adapting

    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    connections

    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.

    En cliquant sur ce lien vous allez quitter le site web officiel de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Tout lien apparaissant sur notre site web et menant vers des sites tiers, vous sont proposés uniquement à titre d’aide et ne représentent en aucune façon une affiliation ou une promotion des informations disponibles sur ces sites. Philips ne représente et ne garantit aucune des informations disponibles sur ces sites web.

    I understand

    En cliquant sur ce lien vous allez quitter le site web officiel de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Tout lien apparaissant sur notre site web et menant vers des sites tiers, vous sont proposés uniquement à titre d’aide et ne représentent en aucune façon une affiliation ou une promotion des informations disponibles sur ces sites. Philips ne représente et ne garantit aucune des informations disponibles sur ces sites web.

    I understand