Create non-critical service cases 24/7
The Philips Customer Services Portal is an online application empowering you to manage a wide range for service needs, at an individual product level, at a service event level, at a facility level, at a contract level and more.
Improve and maintain peak operating performance
Philips Remote Services can help reduce equipment downtime with predictive maintenance, alert response and 24/7 proactive monitoring. Access the remote technical, clinical and educational services you need to maintain and improve peak operating performance for your equipment, support and train your staff.
Include COVID-19 specific data in custom analytic performance dashboards
Custom analytic performance dashboards provide data-driven insights on patient metrics and trends and can include COVID-19 specific data such as patients presenting with symptoms, confirmed diagnosis, patient origin mapping, and trends.
Philips has decades of expertise in disaster preparedness, site reconfiguration, clinical process optimization, patient flow, technology advisory and system integration, and overall care delivery.
Flexible RightFit service contracts that adapt to meet changing business needs
Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed so that imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices can be used to their utmost efficiency. Our RightFit agreements are tailored to deliver the support you need to achieve clinical, operational and financial goals.
Access virtual and onsite education to help manage COVID-19 patients.
We create and publish webinars with COVID-19 specific content regularly, please check back for updates.
