Les coussins narinaires en silicone DreamWear sont des dispositifs peu invasifs entièrement en silicone. Ils sont conçus pour s’adapter au masque DreamWear innovant qui permet aux patients de dormir dans n’importe quelle position¹. * Disponibilité variable en fonction des marchés et des pays.
|DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
|DreamWear with headgear, small & med frame, small & med cushion sizes
|DreamWear with headgear, small, med & large frame, all cushion sizes
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, small
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, medium
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, large
|DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, medium wide
|Small frame
|Medium frame
|Large frame
|Headgear with arms
|Fabric wraps
