Page d'accueil
Philips – Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d’accueil

Critères de recherche

Nouveau
Coussin narinaire en silicone DreamWear Coussin narinaire en silicone

Coussin narinaire en silicone DreamWear

Coussin narinaire en silicone

Trouver produits similaires

Les coussins narinaires en silicone DreamWear sont des dispositifs peu invasifs entièrement en silicone. Ils sont conçus pour s’adapter au masque DreamWear innovant qui permet aux patients de dormir dans n’importe quelle position¹. * Disponibilité variable en fonction des marchés et des pays.

Contactez nous

Caractéristiques

Silicone pillows multiple cushion configurations
Silicone pillows multiple cushion configurations
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1146468
DreamWear with headgear, small & med frame, small & med cushion sizes
  • 1146470
DreamWear with headgear, small, med & large frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1146471
Replacement parts
Replacement parts
DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, small
  • 1146472
DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, medium
  • 1146473
DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, large
  • 1146474
DreamWear silicone pillows cushion, medium wide
  • 1146475
Other DreamWear parts
Other DreamWear parts
Small frame
  • 1116745
Medium frame
  • 1116746
Large frame
  • 1116747
Headgear with arms
  • 1116751
Fabric wraps
  • 1116754
  • ¹Analyse après 30 jours d’utilisation réalisée en juillet/août 2020. Essai sur les préférences concernant les coussins narinaires avec n = 127. Les masques prescrits incluent : ResMed Airfit P10, P30i, Swift Fx, F&P Brevida, coussins narinaires en gel Philips DreamWear, Nuance / Pro, etc.
  • ²Le masque évite tout contact direct avec l’arête nasale.
  • ³Philips a réalisé un test de poids comparatif après assemblage pour les coussins narinaires en gel DreamWear, les coussins narinaires en silicone DreamWear et le masque ResMed Airfit P30i.
  • ⁴Étude de 30 jours sur les préférences patient menée auprès d’utilisateurs de coussins narinaires en gel DreamWear (n = 120, juillet/août 2020).
  • Certains documents sont créés au Siège de Philips et de ce fait ne sont disponibles qu’en Anglais pour l’instant. Veuillez nous en excuser.
  • La page des specifications est en cours de construction

En cliquant sur ce lien vous allez quitter le site web officiel de Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Tout lien apparaissant sur notre site web et menant vers des sites tiers, vous sont proposés uniquement à titre d’aide et ne représentent en aucune façon une affiliation ou une promotion des informations disponibles sur ces sites. Philips ne représente et ne garantit aucune des informations disponibles sur ces sites web.

I understand