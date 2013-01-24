Extend where care is delivered

Healthcare must continue to move beyond hospital walls, reaching patients at home or in rural areas through technologies like virtual or telehealth visits and virtual care stations. Shifting care management can help alleviate workload for busy teams and keep at-risk patients out of the hospital and cared for safely at home.

Extend the capacity of care providers

To address staff shortages and burnout, healthcare systems can broaden their care capacity through initiatives like remote patient monitoring and peer-to-peer consulting for clinical teams. Additionally, innovative business models and outsourcing can reduce the stress on health systems’ operational teams.