Government agencies can protect and strengthen themselves by closing the capabilities and capacity gap in three critical areas – extended care delivery, optimized clinical and operational workflows and robust interoperability and cybersecurity.
Government agencies can protect and strengthen themselves by closing the capabilities and capacity gap in three critical areas – extended care delivery, optimized clinical and operational workflows and robust interoperability and cybersecurity.
Extend where care is delivered
Healthcare must continue to move beyond hospital walls, reaching patients at home or in rural areas through technologies like virtual or telehealth visits and virtual care stations. Shifting care management can help alleviate workload for busy teams and keep at-risk patients out of the hospital and cared for safely at home.
Extend the capacity of care providers
To address staff shortages and burnout, healthcare systems can broaden their care capacity through initiatives like remote patient monitoring and peer-to-peer consulting for clinical teams. Additionally, innovative business models and outsourcing can reduce the stress on health systems’ operational teams.
Improve operational efficiency
Health systems can improve efficiency by taking a system-wide view of their workflows to determine where care is stymied, where equipment is underused – or even unused – and where staff need support because they are burned out or unavailable. Analytics and expert consulting can help by highlighting areas of opportunity, while automated technologies and AI can reduce steps and accelerate processes to ensure workflows run smoothly.
Improve clinical care
When the quality of healthcare varies, higher costs and unpredictable outcomes are the result. AI-enabled clinical decision support tools, wearable biosensors and mobile point-of-care solutions can help care providers decide next steps quickly, bringing care to patients when and where they need it.
Collect and organize data
Strong healthcare systems must be able to readily share information with patients and care providers across settings. IHE-HL7-based solutions enable data from multiple sources and vendors to flow seamlessly from devices to monitors to departments – and then throughout the many points of care inside and outside the hospital.
Secure data and systems
In the face of mounting cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, health systems need to protect their health technology and patient privacy through ongoing vigilance, immediate 24/7 response procedures and, most importantly, a proactive approach to security that includes automated network threat detection, risk assessment, internal notifications and onsite personnel to keep close watch.
Join the discussion
Bring your expertise and perspectives to an upcoming Philips-supported event and read more to help us advance this important discussion.
Unwavering support. Innovative solutions.
Dive deeper into how Philips is working to solve unique challenges facing the government.