A path to building stronger healthcare systems

From crisis to resilience, healthcare transformed

 

Government agencies can protect and strengthen themselves by closing the capabilities and capacity gap in three critical areas – extended care delivery, optimized clinical and operational workflows and robust interoperability and cybersecurity.

Essential learnings. Rich insights.

Download the first of a four-part series to find out how health systems can thrive in a post-pandemic world.
Capacity gap
The path forward to the radical change healthcare needs now

This pandemic has shown weaknesses in our healthcare system but has also revealed much more. It’s shown us the path forward to building a stronger healthcare system – increasing touchpoints for care, providing virtual care, improving workflow efficiency, optimizing staff allocation and productivity, and connecting and protecting our systems and data.

Three opportunity areas

  • Extended care delivery
  • Optimized clinical and operational workflows
  • Robust interoperability and cybersecurity
Current capacity

Care that is flexible and far-reaching

Extend where care is delivered

Healthcare must continue to move beyond hospital walls, reaching patients at home or in rural areas through technologies like virtual or telehealth visits and virtual care stations. Shifting care management can help alleviate workload for busy teams and keep at-risk patients out of the hospital and cared for safely at home.

 

Extend the capacity of care providers

To address staff shortages and burnout, healthcare systems can broaden their care capacity through initiatives like remote patient monitoring and peer-to-peer consulting for clinical teams. Additionally, innovative business models and outsourcing can reduce the stress on health systems’ operational teams.

 

In the second of a four-part series, read how healthcare can broaden beyond the hospital, alleviating staff burden
Download PDF guide
Extended care delivery

Taking a systems view to optimize clinical and operational workflows

Improve operational efficiency

Health systems can improve efficiency by taking a system-wide view of their workflows to determine where care is stymied, where equipment is underused – or even unused – and where staff need support because they are burned out or unavailable. Analytics and expert consulting can help by highlighting areas of opportunity, while automated technologies and AI can reduce steps and accelerate processes to ensure workflows run smoothly.

 

Improve clinical care

When the quality of healthcare varies, higher costs and unpredictable outcomes are the result. AI-enabled clinical decision support tools, wearable biosensors and mobile point-of-care solutions can help care providers decide next steps quickly, bringing care to patients when and where they need it.

 

Read the latest guide in our four-part series, Building a stronger healthcare system requires optimizing clinical and operational workflows
Download PDF guide
Optimized clinical and operational workflows

Connecting and protecting your data and systems

Collect and organize data

Strong healthcare systems must be able to readily share information with patients and care providers across settings. IHE-HL7-based solutions enable data from multiple sources and vendors to flow seamlessly from devices to monitors to departments – and then throughout the many points of care inside and outside the hospital.

 

Secure data and systems

In the face of mounting cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, health systems need to protect their health technology and patient privacy through ongoing vigilance, immediate 24/7 response procedures and, most importantly, a proactive approach to security that includes automated network threat detection, risk assessment, internal notifications and onsite personnel to keep close watch.

Robust interoperability and cybersecurity
An evolution in healthcare is here

Join the discussion

Join the discussion

Bring your expertise and perspectives to an upcoming Philips-supported event and read more to help us advance this important discussion.

Unwavering support. Innovative solutions.

Unwavering support. Innovative solutions.

Dive deeper into how Philips is working to solve unique challenges facing the government.

