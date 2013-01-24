Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

    For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
    cec masthead
    COVID-19

    Products & services

    Questions? Contact your Philips representative or call us at 1-800-567-1080

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    support icon

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    covid

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound

    Diagnostic Imaging and informatics

    IT teams are being asked to advance the healthcare digital transformation for the long run to mitigate the unprecedented growth of unstructured data, standardize IT platforms and combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats; at the same time these same IT teams must perform and adapt quickly the COVID-19 global crisis new environment, by taking measures that maintain care team support, while preventing compromised patient data privacy, security, and compliance.

    Featured imaging and informatics products

    •  
      CX50 Ultrasound system

      CX50 Critical care

      Ultrasound system
      • Premium technologies for proven performance
      • PureWave imaging for technically difficult patients
      • SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
      795076CC
      View product
    •  
      Sparq Ultrasound system

      Sparq  

      Ultrasound system
      • Simplicity Mode simplifies your controls on the system.
      • Intuitive Dynamic Interface makes scanning easy
      • Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
      795090CC
      View product
    •  
      EPIQ Elite A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived

      EPIQ Elite  

      A new class of premium ultrasound has arrived
      • nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
      • PureWave and xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
      • 24" HD MAX Display for the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience
      795098
      View product

    Imaging product disinfection

    DXR Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions
    CT systems Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions
    MR Philips Cleaning programs
    IGT systems Cleaning and Disinfection program

    Computed tomography / Advanced molecular imaging products for COVID-19

    •  
      IQon Spectral CT The world&#039;s first and only detector-based spectral CT

      IQon Spectral CT  

      The world's first and only detector-based spectral CT
      • Drive your clinical performance
      • Sustain image quality and dose management
      • Become a recognized clinical leader
      NOCTN284
      View product
    •  
      CT For a legacy that lives large: think big

      CT Big Bore

      For a legacy that lives large: think big
      • Positional accuracy supports absolute patient marking
      • Flexibility for even complex simulation setups
      • The Power of two
      NCTB107
      View product
    •  
      Vereos Proven accuracy inspires confidence

      Vereos Digital PET/CT

      Proven accuracy inspires confidence
      • Clinically proven
      • Improved lesion detectability
      • Fast scans
      882446
      View product

    Diagnostic X-ray products for COVID-19

    •  
      MobileDiagnost wDR Mobile X-ray system

      MobileDiagnost wDR  

      Mobile X-ray system
      • Simple and secure mobile x-ray solution
      • High performance with outstanding workflow
      • Diagnostic confidence through brilliant image quality
      712006
      View product
    •  
      DigitalDiagnost C90 Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions

      DigitalDiagnost C90  

      Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions
      • Fast workflow with Eleva Tube Head touch screen
      • High room utilization and patient throughput
      • Improved actionable nodule detection with Philips Bone Suppression*
      712034
      View product
    •  
      DuraDiagnost Digital radiography systems

      DuraDiagnost  

      Digital radiography systems
      • Productive solutions
      • Eleva efficiency
      • Lightweight wireless portable detector
      NOCTN279
      View product
    Skyflow Plus

    Skyflow Plus

    View product
    Skyplate

    Skyplate

    View product

    Diagnostic Imaging and informatics support resources

    Computed tomography / AMI

    Clinical resources

    Recommended CT chest protocols for COVID-19 patients

    CT remote access scanning for COVID-19 patients

    Appearance of COVID-19 pneumonia on CT

    Covid-19 Radiology Response, A View from the Trenches by Edward Steiner MD, FACR & Gopal Punjabi MD

    RSNA consensus statement for CT on COVID-19

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    CT systems

    PET/CT, SPECT/CT and SPECT systems
    Diagnostic X-ray

    IntelliVue MX40 Tutorials

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR in COVID-19 Environment

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR - mobile digital radiography system

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    DXR Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions
    Magnetic resonance

    Video tutorials

    MR Philips Cleaning programs

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    MR Philips Cleaning programs
    Image guide therapy

    Cleaning and disinfecting

    IGT systems Cleaning and Disinfection program
    Other imaging resources

    Getting started materials

    Philips POC Twitter

    EPA List N Disinfectant

    We're with you

    organized

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    adapting

    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    connections

    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand