The reusable Philips glove finger SpO₂ sensor is specifically designed for small fingers, and fits pediatric and small adult patients weighing 15-50 kg (33-110 lbs). Its durable, silicone form is manufactured without latex. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.*
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Specifically designed for small finger
Durable and tested
Dependable measurements
Features
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.