Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Features
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.