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MR monitoring
Gel, ECG/EEG, Skin Prep, Tube, 3-Pack
Gel, ECG/EEG, Skin Prep, Tube, 3-Pack
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Gel, ECG/EEG, Skin Prep, Tube, 3-Pack
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Package of 3 tubes. For best MRI ECG performance, must be used when applying MRI electrodes to the patient's skin.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
3/box
Disposable or reusable
Single use
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal
Shelf Life
3 years
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression, 866120 (Expression MR200), Expression MR400
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.650 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.