16 lead spare parts kit for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs. Kit contains: 9*2 colored marking clips, 4 banana post adapters, 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators 2.54 diameter, 2 lead separators 3.4 diameter and instructions for use.
Specifications
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
?
Shielded
Shielded
Number of Leads
16
Electrode Attachment Method
Alligator Clip
Color Coding
AAMI/IEC
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
860315
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
No
Package Weight
90 g
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - 16 lead Miscellaneous Kit Spare Parts Kit - Philips