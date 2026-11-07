Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Type
Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
2.000 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 lead set per pouch per 60 lead sets per box (sold in box quantities only)
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
24 months unopened