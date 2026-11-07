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ECG
ECG Lead set, 5-lead, SPU, Grabber w/ shower sheild, AAMI 989803173151
ECG Lead set, 5-lead, SPU, Grabber w/ shower sheild, AAMI 989803173151
Lead Set
ECG
ECG Lead set, 5-lead, SPU, Grabber w/ shower sheild, AAMI 989803173151
Lead Set
ECG
IntelliVue 5-lead ECG leadset with shower sheild, disposable, Length: Limb 1m (3'3")
Contact sales
Specifications
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Limb
Lead Set Length
1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
5
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Grabber
Color Coding
AAMI
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
5
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Grabber
Color Coding
AAMI
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
862108, 862231, 862439
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Telemetry Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
1.63 kg
Packaging Unit
1 sales unit = 20 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - 5 lead set Disp., Telemetry, AAMI Telemetry Lead Set - Philips