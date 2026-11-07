Formerly referred to as Advanced Apps ECG Cable. AAMI compliant.
Designed to allow for wide electrode placement. Cable length: 37.8 in (96.01 cm).
Recommended to pair with the 989803179041 Multiple Patch ECG
Electrodes (25).
Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803179041
989803183661
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
0.850 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Long Extra Wide ECG 2.0 Cable AAMI MR Patient Care - Philips