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Pulse oximetry
RD SET MP-12 Philips Dual Keyed Cable, 12 ft
RD SET MP-12 Philips Dual Keyed Cable, 12 ft
Pulse oximetry supplies
Pulse oximetry
RD SET MP-12 Philips Dual Keyed Cable, 12 ft
Pulse oximetry supplies
Pulse oximetry
Adapter cable for connecting Masimo RD SET sensors to select Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Masimo SET Module and Multi-Measurement Server.
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SpO₂ patient cable, 8-Pin
Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
1 cable/box
Specifications
Product details
Product Category
SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
SpO₂ patient cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
0.2 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 cable/box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
Compatible sensors
Number of Pins
8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
Masimo
Cable Length
12 ft
Related products
LNCS to IntelliVue Masimo SET® or IntelliVue Philips FAST-SpO₂ LNCS Dual Key Patient Cable(LNC MP10)
Adapter cable for connecting Masimo LNCS sensors to select Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Masimo SET Module and Multi-Measurement Server.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
RD SET MP-12 Philips Dual Keyed Cable, 12 ft | SpO2 supplies | Philips - Philips