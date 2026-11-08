Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 860335, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M1649A
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Trunk Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.180 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1971A (989803125851), M1645A (989803145001), M1974A (989803125871), 989803173131