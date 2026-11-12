Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M4735A
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.200 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
3-lead sets - (AAMI CC) 989803145091 (M1671A) 989803145111 (M1673A) 989803173121, 989803145131 (M1675A) and (IEC CC) 989803145101 (M1672A) 989803145121 (M1674A), 989803145141 (1678A), 989803174201