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PageWriter XL Thermal Paper
PageWriter XL Thermal Paper
Z-fold
Papers
PageWriter XL Thermal Paper
Z-fold
Papers
Z-fold, 210 x 297 mm (8.3" x 11.7"), Chemical/thermal paper, No header, Red grid
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Specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
210 x 297 mm (8.3" x 11.7")
Product details
Packaging
1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
860343, 860351
Latex-free
Yes
BPA Free
Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Paper
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Type
Z-fold
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - PageWriter XL Thermal Paper - HCM1710A - Philips