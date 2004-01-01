Built to be rugged, reliable, and easy-to-use, the HeartStart MRx with the Philips DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, provides industry-leading patient monitoring capabilities, superb diagnostic measurements, proven resuscitation therapies and CPR guidance.
Easy-to-use interface with user-friendly indicators, buttons and selection of operating mode to find
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
Active ready-for-use indicator clearly shows status
