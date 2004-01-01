SmartPerfusion imaging technology provides interventionalists with an objective understanding of the impact of their treatment to help determine the outcome of perfusion procedures. Advanced guidance supports standardized comparisons and automated functions simplify clinical adoption.
SmartPerfusion provides step-by-step guidance during the procedure to aid standardization of pre-and post-comparison runs. The C-arm and table position can be easily matched with the pre-run position and the catheter position is stored and visualized to standardize placement for injection.
Overlay Pre-series supports efficient workflow by allowing easy alignment of foot anatomy in pre-and post-procedure runs. The images can be magnified to aid precise alignment. As the live and pre-procedure images are aligned with each other, there is a ‘match’ when the semitransparent overlay matches the pre-run position.
All features can be easily controlled at table side via the touch screen module to streamline workflow and reduce distractions. This allows clinicians to easily control the system without leaving the sterile field so they can maintain full focus on the patient.
Clinicians can easily compare perfusion characteristics in multiple regions of interest (ROIs) in one image. Up to three ROIs can be created for one view. ROI’s can be automatic, as well as in user defined, ellipsoid and circular format.
Perfusion characteristics in micro-and macro-circulation can be compared pre-, peri-and post-intervention. Up to three viewports can be displayed on one screen.
Create an instant overview of all functional parameters for pre-peri-and post-procedure comparisons on one screen, including a time-density curve and the delta change per parameter. Up to four parameters can be selected and displayed at once. Available parameters are: Arrival time, Time to Peak, Area under Curve, Peak Density, Wash in Rate, Wash out Rate, Width and Mean Transit Time.
Facilitate clinical interpretation of the image with Dynamic Perfusion by visualizing the cumulative contrast filling over time.
