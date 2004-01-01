A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution. This option for our Azurion 7 series with 20'' detector, offers exceptional workflow flexibility for the hybrid OR.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Easy access to imaging
Easy access to imaging
Easy access to imaging
Easy access to imaging
Supports sterile environments
Supports sterile environments
Supports sterile environments
Supports sterile environments
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
Easy access to imaging
Easy access to imaging
Easy access to imaging
Easy access to imaging
Supports sterile environments
Supports sterile environments
Supports sterile environments
Supports sterile environments
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
Simplifies hybrid OR workflow
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryCanada (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.