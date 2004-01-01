EN
FR

Respironics PN831

Pediatric nasal mask

Now you can provide noninvasive ventilation (NIV) to small children with a comfortable gel cushion and appropriately sized headgear. The Respironics PN831 is for pediatric patients who are one year or older (＞7 kg).

Features
Lightweight rotating tubing
Lightweight rotating tubing for more freedom and comfort

Gel cushion

Gel cushion provides a gentle seal for sensitive skin

Softcap headgear

Softcap headgear is stable and comfortable

  • Lightweight rotating tubing
  • Gel cushion
  • Softcap headgear
Gel cushion

Gel cushion provides a gentle seal for sensitive skin

Softcap headgear

Softcap headgear is stable and comfortable

