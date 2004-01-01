Now you can provide noninvasive ventilation (NIV) to small children with a comfortable gel cushion and appropriately sized headgear. The Respironics PN831 is for pediatric patients who are one year or older (＞7 kg).
Lightweight rotating tubing for more freedom and comfort
The tapered tubing has 360-degree rotation at the mask and circuit connections, allowing patient movement with less chance of discomfort and leaks.
Gel cushion
Gel cushion provides a gentle seal for sensitive skin
Softcap headgear
Softcap headgear is stable and comfortable
