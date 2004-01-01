The Image3 full face mask uses advanced cushion design, three-point head strap, and ball-and-socket swivel clips to provide a comfortable and stable fit with fewer leaks. Fits a wide range of patients.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Advanced cushion design for comfort and stability
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Ball-and-socket swivel clips eliminate refitting
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Three sizes fit a wide range of patients
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryCanada (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.