The Philips Respironics Total Face Mask is a comfortable alternative for patients who may not be able to obtain a good seal with a nasal or oro-nasal mask, experience skin breakdown due to pressure on sensitive areas, or who are claustrophobic.
Soft, flexible sealing layer creates an effective seal
Clear, lightweight faceplate may ease claustrophobia
Easy-to-use headgear for secure, stable fit
Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path
Entrainment valve for added confidence
Pressure pickoff port facilitates monitoring
Clear, lightweight faceplate may ease claustrophobia
Easy-to-use headgear for secure, stable fit
Integral exhalation ports provide a continuous leak path
Entrainment valve for added confidence
Pressure pickoff port facilitates monitoring
