Advanced Molecular Imaging

Philips Advanced Molecular Imaging is transforming patient care by providing low dose molecular and hybrid imaging solutions that enhance lesion detectability and allow the user to share diagnostic information virtually anytime, anywhere. We have made a lasting impact in nuclear medicine by introducing innovations such as Time-of-Flight PET, hybrid SPECT/CT and digital PET/CT. We continue to bring solutions in the field of nuclear medicine that enhance quantitative accuracy and enable new clinical applications for monitoring of cancer therapy response and studying diseases.