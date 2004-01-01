Diagnostic informatics
We work as trusted partners to our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey.
Calls for pivotal solutions
Our focus is on helping you achieve your goals. Like you, we’re constantly evolving. At Philips, we create solutions with the future in mind, aligning our efforts with industry standards and always with the quadruple aim in mind.
You need the right building blocks to be successful. With Philips as your partner, you have access to a modular set of advanced software and informatics offerings to support your strategy and help you achieve your goals at your own pace. We innovate with purpose, providing integrated solutions to help your evolving enterprise. And we’re proud to be your partner, providing a strong informatics foundation for seamless care, helping you use information to your full advantage.
Philips is a Certified Organization for the HIMSS Analytics DIAM.
When you have a solid foundation, you are prepared to build and grow, no matter what changes the future holds. Philips Imaging Enterprise Solution is built on a foundation of interoperability, cybersecurity, servicing and monitoring, to keep your informatics solution connected, secure, and performing as it should.
Through an open-standards based interoperability platform, Philips enables seamless patient data exchange across multiple care settings, to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time.
A platform that combines clinical expertise with technological innovation to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across the entire cardiovascular care continuum. Enabling you and your team to streamline workflow and improve operational performance.
Capture, manage, archive and collaborate: Putting clinical images to work for healthcare professionals and the patients they serve. Through full integration with the enterprise's electronic medical or health record, meaningful clinical data within its appropriate context is always available for delivery to key stakeholders.
Capture, manage, archive and collaborate: Putting clinical images to work for healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.
Through full integration with the enterprise's electronic medical or health record, meaningful clinical data within its appropriate context is always available for delivery to key stakeholders.
Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis solution that is designated to help physicians to diagnose, follow-up, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities, with one seamless, connected workflow.
