Radiology Informatics

With our integrated workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis and Al-enabled insights. Our solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling.
Centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure archive. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to deliver optimal care. The Philips Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations.
Remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with Philips Enterprise Viewer, our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data sharing solutions.
The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. It also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, and minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. Patient Portal is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.
Workflow Information Management is a modular, web-based, end-to-end workflow solution that helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. The web technology offers a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere.
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward compatible, safe and secure virtualized imaging support solution that smoothly connects imaging experts in a command center/workspace with technologists at scan locations across their organization.
Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*
PerformanceBridge* offers an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support to empower hospital departments to boost their performance and build a program for continuous improvement. It is designed to enable you to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance and value. PerformanceBridge is a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your HIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.
Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time.
Provide the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment.
A single workspace gives you relevant tools for confident reading and insightful reporting, supporting you in all steps of patient image data flow. Enjoy greater clinical insight gaining access to 70+ applications across multiple domains, interactive multimedia reporting with voice recognition and an embedded digital mammography reading workflow.
Centralize your enterprise imaging repository to consolidate archives, lower costs and give providers unified access to the images and data they need to deliver better care.
Native chat and live screen-sharing between clinicians. With a single click, physicians can email a link to an exam to colleagues across town or across the country to expedite second opinions.
Share imaging results between facilities, patients and physicians enabling a collaborative workflow and empowering patients to control and manage their own health records via a secure web-based portal.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain the applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements. *AI-enabled solutions through Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace and third-party applications.
