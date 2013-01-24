Home
    19HFL5014W/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Professional Bedside TV Professional Bedside TV Professional Bedside TV
      Professional TV

      19HFL5014W/12

      Professional Bedside TV

      Give them Chromecast built-in, access to the Google Play Store, and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this powered by Android bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

      Professional TV

      Professional Bedside TV

      Give them Chromecast built-in, access to the Google Play Store, and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this powered by Android bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

      Professional Bedside TV

      Give them Chromecast built-in, access to the Google Play Store, and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this powered by Android bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

      Professional TV

      Professional Bedside TV

      Give them Chromecast built-in, access to the Google Play Store, and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this powered by Android bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

        Professional TV

        Professional Bedside TV

        With Chromecast built-in™.

        • 19" HeartLine
        • powered by Android™

        Chromecast built-in . Cast content to the big screen

        Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

        Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it

        With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.

        Easy to clean. Tough glass front. Protective bezel

        The toughened safety-glass front is flat, making it easy to clean. The glass is hydrophobic, it repels fingerprints, and no raised buttons mean no crevices for germs to get into. The built-in touch-sensitive controls can be conveniently disabled for cleaning via a button on the TV's back.

        Easy to use. Integrated back-illuminated touch controls

        The front panel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV features integrated touch controls. Essential controls are conveniently placed, and illuminate when patients raise a finger to them - ensuring ease of operation.

        Reading light. Give patients freedom to read, day or night

        Give them the freedom to read, day or night. A reading light is conveniently placed under the bottom bezel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. The light is operated by a button on the front touch-control panel: the button illuminates when a finger or hand is near it.

        Galvanically isolated headphone connection

        Galvanic isolation ensures the safest possible connection between the patient's headphones and this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. No current can pass from the headphone circuit into the surrounding electrical environment. Ensuring the protection of both patient and sensitive medical instruments.

        CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

        Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

        AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

        Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

        MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

        Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

        Medical-grade power supply

        This Philips Professional Healthcare TV incorporates a power supply that complies with both EN/IEC 60601-1 and EN/IEC 60601-1-2 standards.

        AntiMicrobial housing actively inhibits bacterial growth

        Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips CareSuite TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED HD TV
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          47  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          19  inch
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          170º (H) / 160º (V)

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          5 (2x2,5)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • DTS-HD
          • Dolby Atmos Compatible
          • Dolby MS12D
          • AC-4
          • DTS Studio Sound

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Android TV

          Memory size(Flash)
          16GB*
          OS
          Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          • OTT App Channels

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wireless LAN
          • 802.11 ac
          • Wifi-Direct

        • Connectivity Rear

          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          External Control
          RJ-48
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack
          HDMI1
          HDMI 1.4

        • Connectivity Side

          USB1
          USB 2.0
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          ARC (all ports)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          LAN
          Wake up on LAN
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • HbbTV
          • Subtitles
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Capacitive Touch Control

        • Hospitality Features

          Sharing
          • Chromecast built-in
          • Secure Sharing
          • Network-managed Sharing
          Apps
          • Google Play Store
          • Cloud-based Apps
          • AppControl
          Your brand
          • Customizable Home Screen
          • Customizable Welcome App
          • Location Name (Geonames ID)
          • CMND&Create
          • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • CMND&Create
          • TV Group management
          CMND&Check-In
          • Guest Name
          • Guest Language
          • Messages
          • Bill on TV
          • Express Checkout
          Integrated services
          5 Day Weather Forecast
          Languages
          Guest language control
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • On-screen Clock
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Themed lists
          Control
          • JEDI Native Android TV Control
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF/IP
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          • Securemedia
          Power control
          • Quick Start Mode
          • Auto Power ON
          • WoLAN
          • WoWLAN
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Format
          • Volume
          • Picture Style
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Hotel mode
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          • Local Control Lock
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Nurse call system compatible
          • Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
          Convenience
          • Reading Light
          • Proximity sensor
          • TV Handle Bar
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          • Cleaning Lock Function
          Safety
          • Tempered Glass
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant
          • Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
          • IEC/EN60601-1
          Hygienic
          • Anti-Fingerprint Glass Front
          • Hydrophobic Coating
          • Smooth Backcover design
          • JISZ2801Anti-microbial housing
          EMC
          IEC/EN60601-1-2

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • VP9
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture formats supported
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • DC Power Adapter
          • DC Power Cord 1,5m
          • AC Power Cord
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • DC Power Cord 3m 22AV1965A/12
          • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Power

          Energy Label Class
          A
          Eu Energy Label power
          18  W
          Annual energy consumption
          27  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C
          External power supply
          • 50-60Hz
          • AC 100-240V
          Input
          12V DC

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          3.45  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • 75 x 75 mm
          • M4
          Product weight (+handle)
          3.8  kg
          Set dimensions (excl. handle)
          (WxHwD) 469x326x39/49  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
            • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC

