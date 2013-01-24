Home
    22HFL2869P/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    Delight your guests
      Professional TV

      22HFL2869P/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Delight your guests

      Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

      Professional TV

      Delight your guests

      Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking. See all benefits

      Delight your guests

      Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking. See all benefits

      Professional TV

      Delight your guests

      Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking. See all benefits

        Delight your guests

        with pure taste

        • 22" Studio
        • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

        USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

        USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

        Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

        USB for multimedia playback

        USB for multimedia playback

        Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

        LED TV for images with incredible contrast

        With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful images with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors

        Ideally suited for prisons

        To control communication, this Hospitality TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not demanded by the detention market like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports.

        One combined channel list for Analog and Digital channels

        One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.

        Advanced volume control to avoid guest disturbance

        With advanced volume control you can install the start-up volume of the TV and predifine the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.

        Prevent unauthorized use by joystick control locking

        By disabling or enabling the joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.

        Installation menu locking

        Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED Full HD
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          55  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          22  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          3000

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          5 (2x2.5)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • Equalizer
          • Balance
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dynamic Bass

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Analog TV
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Connectivity Rear

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          • HDMI 1.4
          • ARC
          • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4
          Digital Audio out
          Coaxial (SPDIF)
          Scart
          • CVBS
          • RGB
          • SVHS
          VGA input
          15 pin D-sub

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3
          AV input
          CVBS+L/R (Cinch)
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          USB1
          USB 2.0

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through

        • Features

          Digital services
          • Subtitles
          • Teletext
          • MHEG
          • Now&Next
          • 8d EPG
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          Your brand
          Welcome Logo
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • via USB
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          Switch On control
          • Channel/Source
          • Picture Style
          • Volume (incl. HP)
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          Control
          Block Automatic Channel Update
          Power control
          Green/fast startup
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Anti-Theft
          Kensington Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          Multi-Remote Control
          Convenience
          Headphone out

        • Multimedia

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video playback supported
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • HEVC
          • TS
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SSA SUB
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@30Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Tabletop Stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • Setup RC 22AV9573A
          • Remote Control 22AV1601A/12
            Easy remote control

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          19  W
          Annual energy consumption
          27  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 45 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          516  mm
          Set Height
          317  mm
          Set Depth
          35/43  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          516  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          326  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          134  mm
          Product weight
          3,3  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          3,5  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • M4
          • 75 x 75 mm

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

