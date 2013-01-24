Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    Hospitality TV

    40HFL3011T/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Amaze your guests Amaze your guests Amaze your guests
      -{discount-value}

      Hospitality TV

      40HFL3011T/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Amaze your guests

      Send the right message to your guests with Full HD picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Hospitality TV

      Amaze your guests

      Send the right message to your guests with Full HD picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages. See all benefits

      Amaze your guests

      Send the right message to your guests with Full HD picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Hospitality TV

      Amaze your guests

      Send the right message to your guests with Full HD picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all easysuite

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hospitality TV

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Amaze your guests

        with a smarter Hospitality TV

        • 40" EasySuite
        • Full HD
        • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
        CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

        CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

        CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

        CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

        CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

        CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

        Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

        All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

        Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

        Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

        On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

        With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

        Schedule what you want, when you want

        Show what you want, when you want with the built-in scheduler. Program up to 7 different schedules to show any type of content you want. Repeat every day, or set it for particular days such as the weekend, the choice is yours.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        Installation menu locking

        Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.

        Additional headphone connection for personal listening

        This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          LED Full HD
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          102  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          40  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          280  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          176º (H) / 176º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          • Pixel Plus HD
          • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          16 (2x8)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dolby MS10

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Connectivity Rear

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          • ARC
          HDMI2
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          USB1
          USB 2.0
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          DVI audio in
          Mini-Jack
          AV input
          CVBS shared with YPbPr
          Component
          YPbPr + L/R cinch
          External Control
          RJ-48
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3
          HDMI3
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          USB2
          USB 3.0
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          DVI (all ports)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          • Picture Format
          • Independent volume control
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          SmartInfo
          • HTML5 Browser
          • Interactive Templates
          • Picture Slide Show
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over RF
          • CMND&Create
          Your brand
          • SmartInfo
          • Welcome Logo
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF
          Timer
          • Scheduler (7x)
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
          • On-screen Clock
          • Optional External Clock
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Themed lists
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          Interactive DRM
          VSecure
          Control
          • Block Automatic Channel Update
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          Power control
          Green/fast startup
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Style
          • Picture Format
          • Sound Style
          • Volume
          • Menu language
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Anti-Theft
          • Battery Anti-theft Protection
          • Kensington Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • WMV
          • HEVC
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Tabletop Stand
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          • Power Cord
          • Remote Control 22AV1503A/12
          Optional
          • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9573A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          46  W
          Annual energy consumption
          68  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Auto switch-off timer
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          918  mm
          Set Height
          532  mm
          Set Depth
          64/77  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          918  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          597  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          222  mm
          Product weight
          7.6  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          9.5  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • M4
          • 200 x 200 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips