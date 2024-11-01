Search terms

EN
FR
  • Stand out Stand out Stand out

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    65BDL3511Q/02

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Add accessories

    This product
    Signage Solutions
    - {discount-value}

    Signage Solutions

    Q-Line Display

    Total

    recurring payment

    Stand out

    Easy-setup 18/7 display.

    • 65"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Ultra HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

    Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 x 0.372 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Clinical image
      D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
      Haze
      25%

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (18/7)
      • Portrait (18/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 15
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Start-up
      • Switch on delay
      • Switch on status
      • Boot on source
      Start-up window
      enable / disable Philips logo

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      165  W
      Consumption (Max)
      220 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1462.3  mm
      Product weight
      27.80  kg
      Set Height
      837.3  mm
      Set Depth
      68.9mm(D@wall mount) / 89.9mm(D@handle)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      57.57  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      32.96  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.71(@ wall mount) / 3.54(@ handle)  inch
      Bezel width
      14.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      61.29  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.264
      • JPEG
      • MPEG
      • WMV3
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • WMA
      • MPEG
      • HEAAC

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • AC power cord
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
      • USB Cover and screw x1
      • Wire Clamper (x3)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • VCCI
      • CU
      • ETL
      • EMF
      • PSB

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

    Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

    First to hear about the latest product launches

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?

    All emails will be sent by Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022. Philips head office, P.O. Box 77900, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Extended warranty on selected products

    Easy access to product support

    Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

    Register now

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact Philips
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.