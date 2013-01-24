Home
    65HFL6114U/12
      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities. See all benefits

      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities. See all benefits

      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities. See all benefits

      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities. See all benefits

        Smarter connectivity

        with Chromecast built-in and Netflix

        • 65" MediaSuite
        • powered by Android™

        Android updates provide the latest functionality

        Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

        Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

        Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

        Google Play Store access for apps and media

        Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

        Customisable UI for custom logos and colours

        Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

        Analytics on-board provides usage stats

        From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how each Android-powered Philips MediaSuite TV in your fleet is being used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data. Launch instant customer satisfaction surveys for valuable feedback from guests on the spot.

        Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

        Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

        Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

        Create custom experiences with CMND & Check-in

        Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s

        Integrated Netflix with dedicated remote button

        Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

        Google Assistant™ enables faster, smarter control

        Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840x2160p
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          20 (2x10)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • DTS-HD
          • Dolby Atmos Compatible
          • Dolby MS12D
          • AC-4
          • DTS Studio Sound

        • Design

          Colour
          Silver

        • Android TV

          Memory size(Flash)
          16GB*
          OS
          Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Netflix*
          • YouTube
          • Google Play Store*
          • Google Play Music
          • Google Play Movies
          • Google Play Games

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          • HLS
          • OTT App Channels

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wireless LAN
          • 802.11 ac
          • Wifi-Direct

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          USB1
          USB 3.0
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          HDMI1
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

        • Connectivity Bottom

          External power
          12V, max 1.5A
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack
          External Control
          RJ-48
          USB2
          USB 2.0
          HDMI3
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          HDMI2
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • Auto Input Selection
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Hospitality Features

          Sharing
          • Chromecast Ultra built-in
          • Secure Sharing
          • Network-managed Sharing
          Your brand
          • Customizable Home Screen
          • Customizable Welcome App
          • Location Name (Geonames ID)
          • CMND&Create
          • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
          Convenience
          • Google Assistant*
          • Google Account Login
          • Weather Forecast
          • >40 Supported Menu Languages
          • Clock in OFF mode
          • Theme TV
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Sleep Timer
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • TV Group management
          • Local Updates via USB
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          CMND&Check-In
          • Guest Name
          • Guest Language
          • Messages
          • Bill on TV
          • Express Checkout
          Remote Control
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
          Control
          • AppControl
          • JEDI Native Android TV Control
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          • Crestron Connected
          • Joystick
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          • Securemedia
          Power control
          • Quick Start Mode
          • Auto Power ON
          • Auto Power OFF
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Hotel mode
          • Switch-ON Settings Control
          • Volume limitation
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Prison mode

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • TalkBack
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • VP9
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture formats supported
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • GIF

        • Supported Display Resolution

          HDMI 1/2
          Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
          HDMI 3
          Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
          Tuner
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
          • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          USB, LAN
          • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Tabletop Stand
          • Remote Control 22AV1905B/00
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Power Cord
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
          • Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
          • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
          • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
          • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          104  W
          Annual energy consumption
          152  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1459  mm
          Set Height
          841  mm
          Set Depth
          64/86  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1459  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          841  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          267  mm
          Product weight
          25.8  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          29.5  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • M6
          • 400 x 200 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

