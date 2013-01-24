Home
      Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™, and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features. See all benefits

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

        Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

        Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

        CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

        CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

        CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

        CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

        CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

        CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

        4K UltraHD: a stunning, vibrant viewing experience awaits

        An ultra clear, stunning viewing experience awaits with 4K UltraHD. Featuring an astounding level of clarity, vibrant colors, and four times the resolution of Full HD, it’s truly a window into a new world.

        Ambilight: an immersive, eye catching viewing experience

        This patented Philips technology makes your screen seem wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by projecting a soft ambient glow from the sides of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. The color automatically adjusts to match the TV picture. Thanks to a wall-adaptive function, the color of the light is perfectly aligned with the TV picture, regardless of the wall color. Customize your Ambilight experience by adapting the Ambilight settings to your preference.

        Android: a faster, richer, more enjoyable TV experience

        With Android on your Professional TV you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications, and so much more. There's an easy to navigate menu with direct links to your favorite apps.

        AppControl to add, sort, and delete apps with minimal effort

        App control ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete, and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it’s a truly personalized guest experience that you can control from a centralized location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private, cloud based server and be secure in the fact that only you can access it.

        Advanced apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

        Advanced apps consist of an ever growing library of applications. With the power of Android, apps run smoother, faster, and are more advanced than ever. Tailored for hospitality, guest information is securely deleted after use and access to illegal content that can harm your business is prevented.

        Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

        Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          3840x2160p
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Picture enhancement
          • Pixel Precise UltraHD
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • 800 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
          • Micro Dimming Pro

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          30  W
          Speakers
          • 2.1
          • Back Firing
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Sound Features
          • DTS Premium Sound
          • DTS Studio Sound
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dynamic Bass
          • Dolby MS10

        • Design

          Colour
          Dark Grey
          Features
          • Aluminum bezel
          • Ambilight 3-Sided

        • Android

          Memory size
          16GB
          OS
          Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wifi-Direct
          • DirectShare
          • Miracast
          Wireless LAN
          802.11 ac
          Bluetooth
          • 4.0
          • HID Gamepad Ready
          • Multichannel
          • Wireless Audio (Headphone)

        • Connectivity Rear

          Scart
          • RGB
          • CVBS
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack
          Component
          YPbPr + L/R cinch
          DVI audio in
          Mini-Jack
          External Control
          RJ-48
          External power
          • 12V/15W
          • Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Bottom

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          HDMI1
          HDMI 2.0
          HDMI2
          HDMI 2.0
          USB1
          USB 2.0

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          HDMI3
          HDMI 1.4
          HDMI4
          HDMI 1.4
          USB2
          USB 2.0
          USB3
          USB 3.0

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • DVI (all ports)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          LAN
          Wake up on LAN
          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • HbbTV
          • Subtitles
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          SmartInfo
          • HTML5 Browser
          • Interactive Templates
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Real-time TV Status (IP)
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • CMND&Create
          • TV Group management
          Your brand
          • SmartInfo
          • Welcome Logo
          • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
          • IPTV System
          • Custom Apps
          • Location Name (Geonames ID)
          Apps
          • AppControl
          • Cloud-based Apps
          • Android Apps
          • Philips TV Remote App
          Integrated services
          5 Day Weather Forecast
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF/IP
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
          • On-screen Clock
          Languages
          Guest language control
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Themed lists
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          • Securemedia
          Control
          • Block Automatic Channel Update
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          Power control
          • Auto Power ON
          • Green/fast startup
          • WoLAN
          • WoWLAN
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Format
          • Volume
          • Picture Style
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Anti-Theft
          • Battery Anti-theft Protection
          • Kensington Lock

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • VP9
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          • ASS
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture formats supported
          JPG

        • Supported Display Resolution

          HDMI 1/2
          Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
          HDMI 3/4
          Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
          USB, LAN
          • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
          Tuner
          • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Tabletop Stand
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          • Power Cord
          • Remote Control 22AV1505B/12
          Optional
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9573A
          • Bluetooth RC 22AV1507A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          111  W
          Annual energy consumption
          163  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.4W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1455  mm
          Set Height
          837  mm
          Set Depth
          40/50  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1455  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          883  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          304  mm
          Product weight
          30,85  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          33,55  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • M6
          • 400 x 300 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
            • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

