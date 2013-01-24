Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    86BDL4510D/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Say more Say more Say more
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      86BDL4510D/00

      Say more

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Say more

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Say more

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Say more

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Similar products

      See all d-line-series

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        D-Line Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Say more

        Smart, fast 24/7 display.

        • 86"
        • UHD (3840 x 2160)
        • 500cd/m²
        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.4  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @60HZ
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 G Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Panel technology
          IPS

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          OPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50,60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1929.0  mm
          Set Height
          1100.0  mm
          Set Depth
          69.5(D@Wall mount) /91.8(D@Handle)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          75.94  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          43.31  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.74(D@Wall mount) / 3.61(D@Handle)  inch
          Bezel width
          15.5 mm (Even bezel)
          Product weight (lb)
          TBD  lb
          Product weight
          TBD  kg
          VESA Mount
          600(H)x400(V) mm, M8

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • HDMI
          • RS232
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          290  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          520 W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • Screws
          • USB Cover (x1)
          • AC Switch Cover

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • HEAAC
          • MPEG
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • MPEG
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • H.265
          • VP8

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • RoHS
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • CCC
          • CU
          • EMF
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • ETL
          • FCC, Class A
          • PSB
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips