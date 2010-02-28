Search terms

    BDL4225E/00
    • The best all round public signage display The best all round public signage display The best all round public signage display
      The best all round public signage display

      Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm/42" LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications. See all benefits

      Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm/42" LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications. See all benefits

        The best all round public signage display

        for indoor applications

        • 107cm (42")
        • multimedia
        • Full HD
        HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

        HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

        HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

        Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        VGA Loopthrough

        Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          107  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.485 x 0.485
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.06 Billion colors
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          • Composite (RCA) x1
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • S-video x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          AV output
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • Audio (L/R) x1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Tiled Matrix
          5 x 5
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Ease of installation
          Carrying Handles
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          RS232
          Packaging
          Reusable box

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 7 W (8 ohm)

        • Power

          Mains power
          90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          Typ. 132W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          45 mm / 1.77 inch
          Set height (with stand)
          663  mm
          Set height (with stand) (inch)
          26.1  inch
          Set Width
          1022  mm
          Product weight
          19.8  kg
          Set depth (with stand)
          250  mm
          Set Height
          615  mm
          Set Depth
          129  mm
          Set depth (with stand) (inch)
          9.8  inch
          Set Width (inch)
          40.2  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          24.2  inch
          Wall Mount
          200x200mm, 400x200 mm
          Set Depth (inch)
          5.1  inch
          Product weight (lb)
          43.65  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          MTBF
          50.000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          • Table top stand
          Optional accessories
          • Fixed wall mount
          • Flexible wall mount
          • Ceiling mount

        • Miscellaneous

          Bezel
          metallic anthracite
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 3 years
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • UL/cUL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
        • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

