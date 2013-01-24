Home
    Create the most stunning video walls
      Create the most stunning video walls

      Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

      Video Wall Display

      Create the most stunning video walls

      Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

        Create the most stunning video walls

        with this LED zero bezel display

        • 55"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        DVI Daisy Chain

        DVI Daisy Chain

        Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Direct LED Backlight

        Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider color gamut enhancing the color rendering, making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.

        Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

        Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

        High brightness for clearer images

        Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 800 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

        Advanced Color Calibration

        Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        IR Passthrough

        Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Brightness
          800  cd/m²
          Response time (typical)
          10  ms
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Display colors
          1.06 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          • RJ45
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • DVI-D x1
          • Component (BNC) x1
          • IR in
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          Other connections
          • DVI Out
          • USB
          • AC-out
          • Display Port
          • External loudspeaker connector
          • IR out
          AV output
          Audio (L/R) x1

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1215.2  mm
          Set Height
          686  mm
          Set Depth
          125.35  mm
          VESA Mount
          400 x 200 mm
          MTBF
          60,000 hrs
          Product weight
          33  kg
          Bezel width (A to A)
          5.1 mm
          Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
          3.3 mm, 1.8 mm

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <1W
          Consumption (Typical)
          145  W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          10 - 90  %

        • Convenience

          Signal Loop Through
          • DVI
          • RS232
          • VGA
          • IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 10
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Dutch
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Russian
          • Swedish
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel shift, Low bright

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 12W (RMS)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          Warranty
          Global: 3 years

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

