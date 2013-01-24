Home
    Signage Solutions

    Signage Solutions V-Line Display

    BDL5590VL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions V-Line Display

BDL5590VL/00

      BDL5590VL/00

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions V-Line Display

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions V-Line Display

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

        Connect with your audience 24/7

        With the future proof Smart Collection

        • 55"
        • Edge-lit LED
        • Full HD
        • 700cd/m²
        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        Clinical D-image preset for DICOM part 14 Grayscale images

        Clinical D-image preset for DICOM part 14 Grayscale images

        Monitors must show medical images consistently with high quality to achieve reliable interpretations. The rendering of medical Grayscale images on standard monitors is mostly inconsistent at best, making them unsuitable for usage in a clinical environment. Philips clinical review displays with clinical D-image preset are factory calibrated to give DICOM part 14 compatible Grayscale standard display performance. By using high quality LCD panels with LED technology, Philips offers you consistent and reliable performance at an affordable price point. Further info on http://medical.nema.org/

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

        Colour Calibration kit to ensure uniform colours

        The Advanced Colour Calibration kit controls the luminance of the backlight, standardizes the gamma curve and calibrates the greyscale of your display network. Whether you have an impressive video wall, a catchy mosaic layout, a menu board installation or a control room each display can be adjusted to the same colour values. With this optional kit you ensure consistent colour performance over all displays in your network.

        High brightness for clearer images

        Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

        IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

        Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          700  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB
          • Component (BNC x3)
          • Composite (BNC)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • USB
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          6.5 mm
          Set Width
          1228.6  mm
          Set Height
          699.4  mm
          Set Depth
          56.8  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          48.4  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          27.5  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.2  inch
          Product weight
          24.7  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          54.5  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 10
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • DVI
          • IR Loopthrough
          • VGA
          • DisplayPort
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • Card OPS RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Ease of installation
          • Smart Insert
          • AC Out
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Memory
          16GB eMMC

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          120 W (Typ.)
          Standby power consumption
          <0.4 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10 W RMS

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • MP4

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          Stand
          BM04642 or BM02542 (Optional)
          Optional accessories
          • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4601)
          • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CCC
          • CE
          • CECP
          • C-Tick
          • EPEAT
          • FCC, Class A
          • GOST
          • UL/cUL
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

