    Overall Rating / 5
      Multi-Touch Display

      Engage your audience

      Engage your audience with a multi-touch display from Philips. Fast, precise, and extremely durable, the infrared touch technology allows you to interact with your customers like never before. See all benefits

      Engage your audience with a multi-touch display from Philips. Fast, precise, and extremely durable, the infrared touch technology allows you to interact with your customers like never before.

        Engage your audience

        with a multi-touch display from Philips.

        • 65"
        • Edge LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Designed for 24/7 operation

        Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

        Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

        Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

        Smart Control Software Suite

        Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

        Open Pluggable Specification Slot

        Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Freeze mode for smooth presentations

        Activate the freeze option during your presentation, to switch the content on your computer without having your audience to see it. Simply deactivate the freeze option when ready to play the live video source again.

        Power consumption below the industry average

        Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

        Portrait mode operability

        This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          64.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          360  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.74 x 0.74 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • S-Video (Y/C mini DIN) 1x
          • Component (BNC)
          • Composite (BNC)
          Video output
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • Composite (BNC)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • AC-out

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1552.0  mm
          Set Height
          927.1  mm
          Set Depth
          93.0  mm
          Bezel width
          59 mm
          Product weight
          52  kg
          VESA Mount
          600 x 400 mm
          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Picture in picture
          • PBP
          • PIP
          • POP
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Signal Loop Through
          • VGA
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Smart Insert
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Packaging
          Reusable box

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          250  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          10 ~ 90  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • VGA cable
          • RS232 cable

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

