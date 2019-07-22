Home
Power toothbrushes
View product
Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2300
Sonic electric toothbrush
HX3281/68
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
What are the differences in modes of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and Philips Sonicare handle?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare app available?
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
Troubleshooting
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Device (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush is not turning on
Vibration (2)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibration is too powerful
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush does not charge
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
English (US)
Français (Canada)
English
Leaflet
Version: 5.1.1
PDF file, 342.6 kB
July 23, 2019
User manual
PDF file, 666.7 kB
July 22, 2019
User manual
PDF file, 666.7 kB
July 22, 2019
Search
We love to help you in person
Call us
Call us
1-866-309-8817
Monday - Saturday 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM EST
Sunday: 9:00 am – 6:00 PM EST
Excluding Major Holidays
