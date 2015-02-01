Home
Power toothbrushes
View product
Philips Sonicare For Kids
Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense
HX6392/02
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
Is my Philips Sonicare AirFloss charger compatible with Sonicare toothbrushes?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
What are the differences in modes of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Which accessories are available for my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare app available?
Which brush head fits my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
What do the battery status lights on my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush indicate?
Can I switch devices when using the Philips Sonicare For Kids app?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare for Kids app available?
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Troubleshooting
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare brush head falls off from my toothbrush handle
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush is not turning on
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush does not charge
Vibration (2)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibration is too powerful
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Manuals & Documentation
