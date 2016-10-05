Home
Power toothbrushes
View product
Philips Sonicare EasyClean
Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense
HX6582/51
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare app available?
Which accessories are available for my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
What are the differences in modes of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
Troubleshooting
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare brush head falls off from my toothbrush handle
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush is not turning on
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush does not charge
Vibration (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
English (US)
English
Leaflet
Version: 5.0.1
PDF file, 367.8 kB
October 28, 2019
User manual
PDF file, 323.8 kB
October 5, 2016
Eco passport
PDF file, 323.8 kB
October 4, 2017
We love to help you in person
Call us
Call us
1-866-309-8817
Monday - Saturday 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM EST
Sunday: 9:00 am – 6:00 PM EST
Excluding Major Holidays
