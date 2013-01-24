Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Brush heads

    Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9045/50
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head Our deepest cleaning brush head
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9045/50

      Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean

      Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean

      Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean

      Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque Control Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Our deepest cleaning brush head

      Patients can achieve their deepest clean yet. With its soft flexing sides, our Premium plaque control brush head adapts to the contours of teeth and gums to provide 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for a complete clean

      Similar products

      See all c3-premium-plaque-control

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        C3 Premium Plaque Control

        C3 Premium Plaque Control

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Our deepest cleaning brush head

        Up to 10x more plaque removal* for great results

        • 25-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Up to 10x more plaque removal, even in hard-to-reach spots*

        Up to 10x more plaque removal, even in hard-to-reach spots*

        The Philips Sonicare Premium plaque control brush head provides patients our deepest clean yet. With its flexible sides and unique bristle pattern design, Premium Plaque Control is proven to remove up to 10x more plaque, even in hard-to-reach spots** for a truly deep clean along the gumline and between teeth.

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Patients get a personalized clean every time they brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the unique contours of the mouth. Our bristles adjust to gums and teeth, giving patients up to 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. Adaptive cleaning technology also: allows gentle tracking along the gumline; absorbs excessive brushing pressure; and enables an enhanced sweeping motion, for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

        Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity***

        Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity***

        Patients will always get their best possible clean with our BrushSync mode pairing feature. A microchip in the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head syncs with the connected Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle. It prompts the handle to automatically select the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional plaque removal. All your patients need to do is start brushing.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        For the most effective cleaning, every day

        For the most effective cleaning, every day

        Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare smart toothbrushes provide accurate brush head replacement reminders based on how often patients brush and how much pressure they use. For those who don't use a smart toothbrush, C3 Premium Plaque Control's blue reminder bristles fade to white to let patients know it's time for a replacement brush head.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        C3 Premium Plaque Control simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. C3 Premium Plaque Control fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

        Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

        All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are proven safe and gentle on teeth and gums. Our products are strictly tested to ensure patients get exceptional performance and durability each time they brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          25 C3 Premium Clean standard

        • Design and finishing

          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium soft
          Size
          Standard
          Color
          White
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes 10x more plaque*

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *than a DiamondClean brush head
            • **BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips