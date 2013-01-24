Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

Patients get a personalized clean every time they brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the unique contours of the mouth. Our bristles adjust to gums and teeth, giving patients up to 4x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. Adaptive cleaning technology also: allows gentle tracking along the gumline; absorbs excessive brushing pressure; and enables an enhanced sweeping motion, for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.