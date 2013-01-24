Home
    Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

    HX9343/10
    Sonicare
    • Ultimate cleaning, superior results Ultimate cleaning, superior results Ultimate cleaning, superior results
      Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

      HX9343/10

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week.

        DiamondClean

        DiamondClean

        Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultimate cleaning, superior results

        Superior plaque removal plus powerful whitening

        • 5 modes
        • 4 brush heads
        • USB travel charger
        • with Deep Clean mode
        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

        AdaptiveClean brush head

        AdaptiveClean brush head

        Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.

        5 modes: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care, Deep Clean

        5 modes: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care, Deep Clean

        Includes the stain-removing White mode, clinically proven to whiten teeth in as little as one week.

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

        Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

        Charging system

        Charging system

        Portable charging case with laptop-ready USB and wall plug for travel.

        Illuminated display

        Illuminated display

        When on, unique backlight indicates selected mode. When off, display becomes invisible for a clean look.

        Three-week battery life

        Three-week battery life

        When fully charged, DiamondClean has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

        Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Deep Clean
          For an invigorating deep clean

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          • 1 DiamondClean compact
          • 1 DiamondClean standard
          • 1 InterCare standard
          • 1 AdaptiveClean
          Travel case
          USB travel charger

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Ceramic white

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          3 week battery life

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • than a manual toothbrush
              • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

