Home
Products
Main menu
Products
Physical therapy solutions
EN
FR
support search icon
Search terms
EN
FR
1
0
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Checkout
Continue shopping
Power toothbrushes
View product
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400
Sonic electric toothbrush with app
HX9685/03
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
How to use my Philips Sonicare UV Sanitizer
How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
What are the differences in modes of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare app available?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
Which brush head fits my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
What do the battery status lights on my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush indicate?
How does my ExpertClean work with the app?
How do I use the EasyStart Feature on myExpertClean?
How do I use the EasyStart on my Sonicare ExpertClean?
When should I charge my Sonicare ExpertClean?
How do I use my ExpertClean with the Sonicare app?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
Show more
Show less
Troubleshooting
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise
Vibration (2)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibration is too powerful
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Device (2)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush is not turning on
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush does not charge
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
Latviešu
Ελληνική
Kazakh
Nederlands
ไทย
Hrvatski
Français (Canada)
Serbian
Slovenčina
Български
Malay
Slovenščina
Magyar
Español
简体中文
Eesti
繁體中文
Español (Latin)
English (US)
Polski
한국어
Čeština
Română
Русский
Português
Français
Deutsch
Lietuvių
Italiano
Украинский
Bahasa Indonesian
English
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 5.9 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 5.9 MB
May 28, 2020
Leaflet
Version: 8.2.2
PDF file, 575.4 kB
July 6, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 11.1 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 5.9 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 11.1 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 11.1 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 5.9 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 5.9 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 2.3 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 5.9 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 5.9 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 2.3 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 4.2 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 9.6 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 2.8 MB
May 28, 2020
User manual
PDF file, 2.8 MB
May 28, 2020
Show more
Show less
Register your product
Find service center
Search
We love to help you in person
Call us
Call us
1-866-309-8817
Monday - Saturday 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM EST
Sunday: 9:00 am – 6:00 PM EST
Excluding Major Holidays
Chat now
Chat offline
Suggested products
Payment
We accept the following payment methods:
Quick links
Frequently asked questions
Terms and conditions
Search order
Returns, exchanges & replacements
About Philips
Contact Philips