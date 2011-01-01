Home
    Premium plaque control brush head.
    Our deepest cleaning brush head. With soft, flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth’s surface to remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas vs. manual brushing.

    Premium White brush head

    Our best brush head for removing stains. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to give patients 5x whiter teeth in just three days vs. manual brushing.

    Premium Gum Care brush head
    Our best brush head for improving gum health. Clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation in just two weeks vs. manual brushing.

    TongueCare+ brush head

    With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper.

    Modes and intensities
    Five modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, Tongue Care) and three intensity settings provide a customized brushing experience for optimal comfort.
    Pressure indicator light
    A purple light ring at the bottom of the brush handle illuminates to provide an immediate visual warning when too much pressure is being applied.

    Brush head replacement light
    Icon on the handle lights up when it's time to replace the brush head.

    Battery life

    When fully charged, the toothbrush handle has enough battery life for 14 days of regular use.

    Glass charger
    Stylish induction charger/brush handle storage for home use.

    Travel case

    The charging travel case allows you to use your DiamondClean Smart wherever you go

    BrushPacer feature and Smartimer
    Encourage thorough brushing of each segment of the mouth and reinforce the recommended brushing time of two minutes.

     

    Bluetooth® wireless technology

    Connects the toothbrush handle and microchip-enabled smart brush heads to the Philips Sonicare app on the patient’s smartphone, where brushing data is stored.

    Philips Sonicare app
    Connects to the brush handle. Stores brushing data and provides feedback and coaching.
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

     

    Whatever their oral care goals, your patients can achieve them. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush is our best, most complete brushing solution ever.

    Apple, the Apple logo and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by KPNV is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

