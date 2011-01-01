Introducing the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush
The cleaning, gum care, stain-removing, patient-coaching, habit-forming, confidence-boosting, better check-up oral care system.
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Introducing the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush
The cleaning, gum care, stain-removing, patient-coaching, habit-forming, confidence-boosting, better check-up oral care system.
Premium White brush head
Our best brush head for removing stains. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to give patients 5x whiter teeth in just three days vs. manual brushing.
Premium Gum Care brush head
Our best brush head for improving gum health. Clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation in just two weeks vs. manual brushing.
TongueCare+ brush head
With 240 rubber MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of your tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria build-up and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper.
Brush head replacement light
Icon on the handle lights up when it's time to replace the brush head.
Battery life
When fully charged, the toothbrush handle has enough battery life for 14 days of regular use.
Travel case
The charging travel case allows you to use your DiamondClean Smart wherever you go
BrushPacer feature and Smartimer
Encourage thorough brushing of each segment of the mouth and reinforce the recommended brushing time of two minutes.
Bluetooth® wireless technology
Connects the toothbrush handle and microchip-enabled smart brush heads to the Philips Sonicare app on the patient’s smartphone, where brushing data is stored.
Whatever their oral care goals, your patients can achieve them. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush is our best, most complete brushing solution ever.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.