Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Physical therapy solutions

    ReActiv Upright bike

    PTE4000CU/37
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Delivers performance with comfort Delivers performance with comfort Delivers performance with comfort
      -{discount-value}

      ReActiv Upright bike

      PTE4000CU/37

      Delivers performance with comfort

      The 4.0 U is excellent for accommodating a wide range of user mobility, and helps users to achieve lower-body strength and conditioning. This bike delivers smooth performance with enhanced comfort in handlebar and adjustable seating.

      ReActiv Upright bike

      Delivers performance with comfort

      The 4.0 U is excellent for accommodating a wide range of user mobility, and helps users to achieve lower-body strength and conditioning. This bike delivers smooth performance with enhanced comfort in handlebar and adjustable seating.

      Delivers performance with comfort

      The 4.0 U is excellent for accommodating a wide range of user mobility, and helps users to achieve lower-body strength and conditioning. This bike delivers smooth performance with enhanced comfort in handlebar and adjustable seating.

      ReActiv Upright bike

      Delivers performance with comfort

      The 4.0 U is excellent for accommodating a wide range of user mobility, and helps users to achieve lower-body strength and conditioning. This bike delivers smooth performance with enhanced comfort in handlebar and adjustable seating.

      Similar products

      See all reactiv

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ReActiv

        ReActiv

        Upright bike

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Delivers performance with comfort

        Smooth pedal motion and tailored fit

        Add stability during exercises

        Add stability during exercises

        Handlebar assembly adjusts fore/aft as well as vertically to provide a comfortable fit regardless of ride position. The upward curvature of the bullhorn serves as a forearm rest.

        Seat adjust vertically and horizontally

        Seat adjust vertically and horizontally

        Oversize seat is ultra-padded for comfort and stability. Multiple adjustments ensure a precise fit.

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Maintain your desired heart rate

        Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the speed and incline accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.

        The generator contributes to smoother performance

        The magnetic resistance system provides a smooth, comfortable ride, as well as consistent application and replication of resistance levels. It also provides quiet operation and reduces the need for routine maintenance because there are not brake pads creating heat and friction on the flywheel.

        No electrical is needed. Pedaling motion powers the console

        Self-generating power allows the 4.0 U to be placed virtually anywhere in a commercial or paramedic facility. This energy saving feature also meet European standards, CE and EN957, for environmentally conscious facilities.

        Intensity-based program using METs as the benchmark

        The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watts input.

        Bluetooth-based receiver is compatible with HR straps

        The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.

        LED display and clear overlay enhance user interaction

        The new LED console features easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom, and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse, and many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more.

        Technical Specifications

        • Max user weight

          lbs
          350
          kg
          159

        • Power AC

          Volts
          Generator

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CE Class SA
          • EN957
          • UL (Commercial grade)

        • Brake

          Type
          Magnetic resistance system

        • Applicable connectivity

          ANT+
          Yes
          Bluetooth (FTMS)
          Yes

        • USB port

          Charging
          No

        • Accessory set

          Adjustable crank arm
          Optional

        • Built-in HR receiver

          Type
          • ANT+
          • Bluetooth

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Fan

          Yes
          3 speed levels

        • Hand pulse

          Yes
          -

        • Programs

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR Auto pilot
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • METs
          • Plateau
          • VO2
          • HR 65%
          • HR 80%
          • HR Interval

        • Resistance

          level
          1 to 40

        • Start resistance

          watts
          10

        • Work rate

          watts
          10 to 750

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips